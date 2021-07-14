In a first, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan observes fast against dowry system

A day ahead of July 14 fast, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued a video message appealing people to say no to the dowry system. (File image: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor)

Perhaps for the first time in the history of Kerala, a Governor is observing a day-long fast against the evils of dowry. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began the hunger strike at 8.00 am on July 14 at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to create social awareness against the practice of dowry and end atrocities against women.

The dawn-to-dusk fast would continue till 6.00 pm, reported news agency PTI citing Raj Bhavan sources. He would end the fast by taking part in a prayer meeting to be organised at the Gandhi Bhavan in the evening.

The Governor is observing the fast in response to a call by various Gandhian organisations to create awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages.



"The 'sthree paksha Keralam', initiative of the government of Kerala emphasizes the need to ensure the dignity of our women by saying no to dowry and related practices. Giving and taking dowry are criminal offences, which attract imprisonment of up to five years. More than that it is a grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women whose contribution to Kerala's growth is widely acknowledged," Khan said.

"Let's make Kerala a true God's own land where girls and boys come forward to boldly say no to a marriage that involves dowry," Khan said.

Earlier in June, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any "organised" voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.

A day-long fast was also progressing at Gandhi Bhavan where several Gandhians were taking part in the drive under the aegis of the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such outfits.

The Gandhian organisations said the programme aims at ending atrocities against women and to address the need to make Kerala a safer place for them.

Recently, The Kerala High Court directed well-known television serial actor Jayan S, also known as Adithyan, to surrender to the police in connection with a dowry harassment case lodged against him by his wife Ambili Devi, who is also an actor and runs a dance school. He shall be released on bail after his interrogation, said the court.

The couple married in January 2019 and have a son who was born in November the same year.

In her complaint, Devi had alleged that he had misappropriated her gold ornaments of about 100 sovereigns and the Rs 10 lakh in her account and also subjected her to severe mental and physical harassment. She had claimed that he used to abuse and threaten her with dire consequences demanding money.

Adithyan, in his plea, had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case after he objected to her frequent WhatsApp chats and video calls with another person.

(With inputs from PTI)