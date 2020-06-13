App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

In a first in Kerala, Apheresis procedure used to administer plasma to COVID-19 patient

A medical equipment that carries out the apheresis procedure was installed at the GMCH at nearby Thrissur last month and the technique was used for the first time in Kerala to administer plasma to a 51-year old man, officials said on Friday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Upgradation of infrastructure at a Government Medical College Hospital near here came in handy to administer plasma to a coronavirus patient from a donor cured of COVID-19, using apheresis procedure for the first time in Kerala.

A medical equipment that carries out the apheresis procedure was installed at the GMCH at nearby Thrissur last month and the technique was used for the first time in Kerala to administer plasma to a 51-year old man, officials said on Friday.

They expressed confidence that the procedure, which has been completed successfully would help save the patient. "This is the first instance of use of such a life-saving remedy in the state," Health authorities said here in a statement. The apheresis procedure was carried out by GMC's technologists working with the departments of medicine, transfusion medicine and anaesthesia.

Close

Under the procedure, blood of the donor, Davis Antony was passed through the device which separated plasma and let that component alone into the bloodstream of the patient intravenously and sent the other blood constituents again into the blood system of the donor. The donor was cured of COVID-19.

related news

The procedure began on Thursday night and was completed on Friday, they said adding the critically ill virus afflicted man continued to be in the hospital for treatment. "We appreciate the gesture and hope that more such volunteers will approach us to donate plasma in the nations fight against COVID-19, Dr M A Andrews, principal, GMC said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:47 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Kerala

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.