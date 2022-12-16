 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In a first, deaf advocate enrols with Bar Council of Delhi

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

The 45-year-old woman lawyer would be arguing her matters in courts through the medium of an Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpreter and seeks to be an inspiration for the deaf youth to join the legal profession and contribute to the cause of their community.

Representative Image

Saudamini Pethe -- the first deaf advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi -- wants to work for the rights of the hearing impaired and help them gain access to education, healthcare and justice.

Pethe, who suffered hearing loss after being infected with meningitis at the age of nine and subsequently taking strong medicines, feels that words like 'disability' and 'impairment' have negative connotations.

"My aim is to use my law degree to advocate for the cause of deaf rights. To make it possible for the deaf community in India to gain access in every aspect of life, be it education, health care, or career and most importantly get access to justice," she said.

"I also want to spread more awareness, and empower the deaf by equipping them with the knowledge of their legal rights and become capable of ensuring that these rights are fulfilled. I want to inspire more deaf youth to join the legal profession and contribute to the cause of the deaf," Pethe, who communicated with PTI through WhatsApp messages, said.

Senior advocate K K Manan, chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, said "We have given the licence to her to practice, which is rarely given in such a situation. But we would like to settle her so that she can stand on her own feet. So that she can do things on her own. She can earn a livelihood for herself and her family. We have taken all these things into consideration and that is why we did it".

Born in Mumbai's Dombivli, Pethe said she has faced many communication barriers and majority of these challenges arose due to lack of accessibility in schools, colleges, public transport or even hiring a cab.