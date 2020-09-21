172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|in-a-first-2-women-officers-get-posted-on-frontline-indian-navy-warships-5866381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, 2 women officers get posted on frontline Indian Navy warships

Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh have been deployed as “Observers” onboard the warships, becoming the first women air combatants to be posted on frontline warships.

Moneycontrol News

For the first time ever, two women officers of the Indian Navy have been posted on frontline warships as a part of the ship’s crew.  Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh have been deployed as “Observers” onboard the warships, becoming the first women air combatants to be posted on frontline warships.

Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kochi tweeted the images of the two women officers with the caption: “Another glass ceiling set to be broken”. The tweet added: “Sub Lt Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lt Riti Singh selected for operating as ‘Observers’ (Tactical officers) in the helicopter stream.”

A News18 report quoted Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal as saying: “They would in effect be the first set of women airborne combatants who would be operating from warships. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.”

The report added that Indian Navy officers Tyagi and Singh are among 17 officers who were honoured with 'Wings' upon graduating as Observers at a ceremony held on September 21 at INS Garuda, Kochi. Four other women officers and three officers of the Indian Coast Guard unit – including 13 officers of regular batch and four women officers of the Short Service Commission batch – were also awarded wings.

Rear Admiral Antony George NM, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training), presented the awards and wings to the graduating officers. He also lauded the landmark occasion as a historic first. George highlighted that women officers being trained in helicopter operations would pave the way for more women deployed on frontline warships.

The development comes on a day when it has been learned that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also shortlisted a woman fighter pilot for the newly acquired Rafale fighter jets.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 04:12 pm

