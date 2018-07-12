App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a Bihar village, Muslims build a temple for their 'Hindu brothers'

Not only did Muslims in the village donate money, one of them also donated a plot of land for the temple to be built

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a country where Hindus and Muslims finds themselves on two different extremes of the continuum that forms the communities in India, maybe even for political gains, there are stories which will compel one to believe otherwise.

In a small village named Budhpur in Gaya, Bihar, the Muslim community has crowdsourced money to build a temple for their Hindu brothers, The Quint has reported.

This step was taken by the Muslim community when they realized that the Hindus weren’t being able to perform their religious duties and rituals because they couldn’t afford to build a temple and were instead praying to a stone with their deity’s name written on it.

One of the residents of Budhpur village, Mohammad Azharuddin, told The Quint, “There was a lack of it (a temple). Our Hindu brothers were having trouble performing their rituals. So, we decided to get together and build a temple. This project would’ve been completed a year ago. Everything was smooth. Everyone in the area agreed."

Not only did the Muslims in the village donate money, one of them also donated a plot of land for the temple to be built. They were successful in collecting as much as Rs 3 lakh for the temple.

Once a haven for Naxalites and Maoists, the village is dominated by Muslims and its residents were proud to declare that both communities have always lived in harmony, even taking part in each other’s festivals.

Earlier, it was reported that Muslims in Allahabad willingly razed parts of mosques that encroached on roads to make way for preparations of Kumbh Mela.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Bihar #communal harmony #Hindu temple #Hindu-Muslim brotherhood #Muslim community

