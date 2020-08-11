172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|in-a-1st-indian-tricolour-to-be-hoisted-at-iconic-times-square-in-new-york-5680151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

In a 1st, Indian tricolour to be hoisted at iconic Times Square in New York

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said in a statement that it “will be creating history” on August 15, 2020 by “hosting the first ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square” to commemorate India's Independence Day.

PTI

A leading diaspora group in the US will hoist India's National Flag at the Times Square this week, the first time the Indian tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic New York City destination.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said in a statement that it “will be creating history” on August 15, 2020 by “hosting the first ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square” to commemorate India's Independence Day.

“It will be the first time ever that India's tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic venue in all its glory,” the organisation said, adding that Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal will be the Guest of Honour at the event.

Close

The FIA said this year's Independence Day celebrations will include the flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square and the annual tradition of illuminating the Empire State Building in hues of the tricolour - orange, white and green.

related news

The Empire State lighting ceremony will be held on August 14.

“The Times Square flag hoisting ceremony is a testament to the Indian-American community's growing patriotism and is a fitting tribute to the FIA which is celebrating its golden jubilee year,” the organisation said.

Established in 1970, the FIA is among the largest umbrella diaspora organisations.

In July, Ankur Vaidya was appointed the FIA Chairman, succeeding prominent Indian-American community leader Ramesh Patel who passed away due to complications from coronavirus.

Vaidya, 40, has been long associated with the FIA and was the President of the umbrella diaspora organisation for the year 2014. He is the youngest member of the Board and the youngest to be chosen as its chairman.

The Consulate General of India in New York will host a virtual Independence Day celebration on August 15 in which it has invited "members of the Indian community and friends of India" for the commemoration that will be live streamed.

The FIA annually organises its flagship event - the India Day Parade to mark India's Independence Day in August.

Top US political leaders, lawmakers as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community and celebrities from India have participated in the annual parade that draws a crowd of thousands in the heart of Manhattan each year.

This year, however, the parade will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 07:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.