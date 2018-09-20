App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, seeks meeting between foreign ministers

In a letter to PM Modi, Khan said that the two neighbours should look at resolving all matters including the resolution of the Kashmir issue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking resumption of dialogue between the two neighbours, according to a report by The Times of India.

The cricketer-turned-politician has asked PM Modi to look at arranging a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly scheduled to happen in New York, US later in September.

Khan also said that the two neighbours should look at resolving all matters including the resolution of the Kashmir issue, the report suggests.

Khan has sought grounds for resumption of the comprehensive dialogue bilateral process which was launched in December 2015. The dialogue however did not take off because of the terror attack at Indian airbase in Pathankot.

This is the first formal proposal seeking bilateral dialogue since Khan became the prime minister of Pakistan.

The letter from Khan is being seen as a response to an August 20 letter from PM Modi, in which the Indian prime minister had conveyed that New Delhi was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with Islamabad.

In the letter to Khan, Modi had recalled their shared vision to make the Indian subcontinent peaceful, by making it "free from terror and violence."

India and Pakistan have not had any substantial dialogue since December 2015, when Swaraj had travelled to Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference.
