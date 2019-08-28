App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan will 'forcefully' raise Kashmir issue at UNGA: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will "forcefully" raise the Kashmir issue before the international community during his address to the UN General Assembly next month in New York, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on August 28.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Qureshi said Prime Minister Khan will also hold bilateral meetings and attend other events in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

"Prime Minister Khan will forcefully present sentiments of Kashmiris during his address to the UN General Assembly next month," Qureshi said.

In his address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Khan said he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

Qureshi claimed India violated the Simla agreement and the "unilateral" steps in Kashmir were in total breach of the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Under the Simla agreement, both Pakistan and India are bound to bilaterally resolve Kashmir dispute. Modi should tell the international community whether his 5th August's measures are bilateral or unilateral," he said.

Responding to a question, he said that so far no decision was taken about closure of airspace for India.

However, the country's civil aviation authority said on August 28 that Pakistan has closed three aviation routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to 31.

The ban will affect all international flights using the three routes above Karachi. It further provides pilots with an alternate route to circumnavigate Karachi airspace.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Pakistan #Politics #UNGA #world

