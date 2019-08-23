Imran Khan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session next month: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly session next month, according to a media report. Khan's General Debate speech at the world body is scheduled for September 27, the Express Tribune reported.

Quoting, what it called insiders, the report said Khan has directed his party to mobilise community members and human rights organisations to protest against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during the summit.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.