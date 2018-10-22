App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

"Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris....by Indian security forces," Khan tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India should move to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. His remarks came a day after six civilians were killed after an explosive went off at an encounter site in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

"Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris....by Indian security forces," Khan tweeted.

"It is time India realise it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said.

Three militants were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, while six civilians lost their lives in a blast following the gunfight there.

related news

It is not the first time Khan has spoken about Kashmir.

In September, New Delhi called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, citing killings of Indian security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the release of Pakistani postage stamps "glorifying a terrorist and terrorism".

In his victory speech after the July elections, Khan expressed his willingness to improve Pakistan's ties with India and said that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the “core issue” of Kashmir, through talks.

He said good India-Pakistan relations will be beneficial for the entire region.

India maintains that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and Pakistan is in illegal occupation of a part of the state's territory.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Imran Khan #India #Kashmir issue #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.