Important Supreme Court judgments of 2019 | Sabarimala review, Ayodhya verdict, Essar Steel and more

Pleas on Maharashtra government formation | On November 26, SC ordered a floor test be held in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly the following day for then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority. It ruled that the floor test must be telecast live and that it cannot happen on the basis of secret ballot. Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister later that day citing lack of numbers, paving way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition to form the government. These developments came after over a month of logjam over government formation and constant political twist and turns. While hearing this matter, SC held the first hearing on November 24 – a Sunday – a rarity. (Image: PTI)