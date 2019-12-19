Important Supreme Court judgments of 2019 | Sabarimala review, Ayodhya verdict, Essar Steel and more

The Supreme Court of India pronounced some landmark judgements in 2019. Many of these verdicts were delivered towards the end of then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s tenure. Here’s a quick recap.
Ayodhya land dispute case | In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the SC cleared path for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The apex court ordered the Centre to set up a trust within three months that will manage the construction of the temple. The court ordered that a 'suitable' five-acre plot of land be given to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board. While the verdict was accepted peacefully by both sides, some have filed a review plea. (Image: PIB)
Rafale review pleas | On November 14, the SC dismissed all petitions that were seeking a review of its 2018 judgement effectively giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. The court said there were no grounds for an FIR to be ordered and that it cannot initiate a "roving and fishing inquiry".
Contempt case against Rahul Gandhi | The top court pronounced its verdict in the criminal contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for wrongfully attributing the 'Chowkidaar chor hai' jibe to the court. While the court ended the proceedings against Gandhi, it asked the Congress leader to be more careful in future. (Image: Reuters)
Sabarimala review pleas | In a 3:2 split verdict on November 14, the SC referred the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge bench. The top court noted that it should tread cautiously in matters of religious beliefs and said the entry of Muslim women in some Mosques, Parsi women and Dawoodi Bohra cases are all similar to issues in the Sabarimala review case. The verdict was on a batch of 65 pleas seeking re-examination of its earlier decision to allow entry of women of all age groups in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. (Image: Reuters)
CJI's Office under RTI | On November 13, Supreme Court ruled that the Chief Justice of India's Office is a public authority and that it comes under the Right to Information Act (RTI). However, in the majority verdict, it also said that protection must be provided to judges under the confidentiality clause. The bench was hearing a plea challenging Delhi High Court's decision to bring CJI's Office under RTI. (Image: PTI)
Pleas on Maharashtra government formation | On November 26, SC ordered a floor test be held in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly the following day for then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority. It ruled that the floor test must be telecast live and that it cannot happen on the basis of secret ballot. Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister later that day citing lack of numbers, paving way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition to form the government. These developments came after over a month of logjam over government formation and constant political twist and turns. While hearing this matter, SC held the first hearing on November 24 – a Sunday – a rarity. (Image: PTI)
Essar Steel case | The Supreme Court cleared ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel. The judgement is key because it is likely to help facilitate the biggest takeover of bad debt in Corporate India. It also ruled that the Committee of Creditors will have the final say in the resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) cannot interfere with CoC's commercial decisions. (Image: Reuters)
