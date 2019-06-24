App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Import of plastic waste banned from August this year: Prakash Javadekar

Replying to a query during Question Hour, the minister informed that about 20,000 tonnes of plastic wastes get generated every day in the country and out of that only 13,000-14000 tonnes are collected.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has banned import of plastic waste from August 2019, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha June 24 while listing out steps taken to curb pollution.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, the minister informed that about 20,000 tonnes of plastic wastes get generated every day in the country and out of that only 13,000-14000 tonnes are collected.

"We have taken a decision to ban imports of plastic waste from August 2019," Javadekar said.

Close

The minister highlighted various steps taken by the government to protect environment and control air pollution.

related news

Through school nursery, he said, children are taught to grow trees.

After the successful pilot projects, the government is taking up this on a large scale.

That apart, he said the government has taken a decision on fencing urban forest area and then converting them into forest with peoples participation.

Javadekar said the Centre has already notified six waste management rules in 2016, covering solid waste, plastic waste, e-waste, bio-medical waste, C&D waste and hazardous wastes.

The minister said that air pollution is a global phenomenon with some city facing acute problems.

Javadekar highlighted that number of steps have been taken to curb air pollution in the national capital, including development of expressways to prevent 60,000 trucks entering into the city.

In reply to another query related to violation of norms by some state governments for widening of roads, the minister asked the member to write a letter regarding this and promised immediate action.

In a written reply, the minister said the World Health Organisation (WHO), from time to time, has been publishing estimates of mortality/ morbidity attributable to environmental pollution.

"These estimates are, however, based on models, simulations and extrapolations. Though air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases, there are no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution," Javadekar said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Plastic Import #Prakash Javadekar #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.