Import of live birds banned in Delhi, Ghazipur poultry market to be closed for 10 days: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said Delhi is taking several steps to control the spread of bird flu as a precautionary measure.

January 09, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare.

Noting that there is no confirmed case of avian influenza in Delhi so far, the chief minister said samples have been sent to Jalandhar laboratory. He also said that a 24-hour helpline has been set up for assistance of people.

"In the last few days, there have been several cases of bird flu across various parts of the country, which is a cause of worry. Cases of bird flu have been registered in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"No confirmed case of bird flu has been registered in Delhi until now. We have collected around 104 samples until now, which have been sent to Jalandhar for testing and examination in a laboratory," the chief minister said at a press conference.

He said Delhi is taking several steps to control the spread of bird flu as a precautionary measure.

"Upon receiving the results day after tomorrow, the Delhi government will take all decisions and measures based on the results. The import of live birds is being completely banned from today onwards. Second, the Ghazipur poultry market in Delhi will remain shut for the next 10 days," Kejriwal added.

He said the Delhi government is following all guidelines and directions issued by the central government with regards to bird flu.

"Rapid response teams have been formed in every district to contain the spread and conduct proper surveillance, and they will function under the district magistrates. Our veterinary officers are conducting proper surveys in all bird markets, wildlife establishments and water bodies across Delhi.

"The special focus of the teams are poultry market Ghazipur, Shakti Sthal Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Sanjay Lake, Delhi Zoo, DDA Parks, situated at Hauz Khas village, Pashchim Vihar and Dwarka," Kejriwal added.

The chief minister said that the news of birds dying is also coming from across Delhi, and the rapid response teams of those districts are conducting adequate inspection of the situation.

"A 247 helpline - 23890318 - has also been launched," he added.
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #bird flu #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Jan 9, 2021 07:43 pm

