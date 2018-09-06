Imperative to find solution to Kashmir issue: Pakistan leadership

Pakistan's President and Prime Minister Thursday said it was imperative to find a solution to the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions for peace in the region as they voiced their desire to promote mutual cooperation with other countries on the basis of equality.

Pakistan observes September 6 as the Defence Day to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first message on the occasion, said: "Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence and wanted to promote mutual cooperation with all its neighbours and the entire world on equal basis".

Outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain said that people of Pakistan demonstrated unsurpassed national unity and stood by their armed forces to thwart the evil designs of the enemy.

The President and Prime Minister, in their separate messages on the occasion, emphasised that the resolution of the Kashmir issue in light of the UN resolutions is imperative for peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his victory speech in July, Khan had said that Pakistan was ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the "core issue" of Kashmir.

In his message today, Khan appreciated the courage and professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating militancy and terrorism, saying "no doubt their efforts for national development, strengthening of democracy and world peace were laudable".

The government, he said, would continue absolute struggle in the war against terrorism till its logical end.

The day is being celebrated across the country with the Army leading the Defence Day activities. The day dawned with 31 gun salute in the country's capital and 21 gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country.