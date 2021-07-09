Immunity attained through COVID infection long-lasting, reinfections rare: Pune study
Out of 1,081 persons tracked between September 2020 and June 2021, only 13 were found to be re-infected with COVID-19, the researchers claimed.
July 09, 2021
A study conducted by researchers in Pune suggests that the immunity attained by a person through COVID-19 infection is long-lasting, and cases of reinfection through SARS-CoV-2 virus are rare.
The research was conducted on over 1,000 people in Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) by epidemiologists and community medicine experts of DY Patil Medical College and Hospital. The study is still in pre-print stage, but lead researchers told the Times of India that the reinfection rate among the volunteers was only 1.2 percent.
The researchers were tracking a total of 1,081 persons who had tested seropositive by September last year. They were constantly inquired about their health condition till June this year. Among them, only 13 were found to be reinfected with coronavirus.
Even in the cases of reinfection, the symptoms were mild and the patients recovered completely within a short span.
Citing their findings, the study's lead investigator and clinical epidemiologist Amitav Banerjee said the government should concentrate on vaccinating those individuals first who have not been exposed to the virus so far.
The serosurveys in most parts of the country, including Pune, suggest that 70-80 percent of the population has been exposed to the virus. Under such circumstances, the target should be to vaccinate the remaining 20-30 percent of the population at the earliest, Banerjee told the daily.
"The bottom line is, given the low rate of reinfection, people who have recovered from natural infection should be at the back of the queue in the vaccination programme," he was further quoted as saying.
Notably, the Union Health Ministry has asked vaccination centres across the country not to inoculate those individuals who have contracted coronavirus infection in the past six months.