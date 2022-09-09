English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Conclave 2022, Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Event !! Block your seat at Rs.24000/- using coupon code MCPRO22
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IMF must play important role in maintaining stability of global monetary system: President Droupadi Murmu

    According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, President Droupadi Murmu said the IMF has to play an important role in maintaining the stability of the international monetary system.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu

    President Droupadi Murmu

    IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu who said that the organisation has to play an important role in maintaining the stability of the global monetary system.

    Welcoming the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said the world is passing through the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ravages have been allayed in part by significant assistance given to many low-income countries by the IMF and the World Bank.

    According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, Murmu said the IMF has to play an important role in maintaining the stability of the international monetary system. The President said India is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world and India's start-up ecosystem ranks high in the world.

    "The success of start-ups in our country, especially the growing number of Unicorns, is a shining example of our industrial progress. What is even more gratifying is that the development of our country is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities are also reducing. The basic mantra of today's India is compassion – compassion for the downtrodden, compassion for the needy and compassion for the marginalized," Murmu was quoted as saying in the statement.

    Speaking about the upcoming G-20 Summit in India in 2023, the President said that multilateral cooperation in the G-20 should be based on the principles of inclusion, flexibility, and diversity. She expressed confidence that during India's presidency, the G-20 Forum will move forward with an aspiration to make efforts to further strengthen multilateralism and global governance, in the direction of building a peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.
    PTI
    Tags: #International Monetary Fund (IMF) #Kristalina Georgieva #President Droupadi Murmu
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 08:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.