IMD weather forecast: Weather extremes ahead for India

The summer heat can affect different people of different ages and it can cause different types of medical conditions.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealing a slight delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala on May 16, temperatures are predicted to rise by 2-3°C in many parts of Northwest and Central India from May 18.

Additionally, the IMD has also said that with rising humidity, hot and discomforting weather is expected in Odisha, coastal West Bengal, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu from May 17-18, and in Konkan between May 18 and 20. There is a possibility of heat wave conditions occurring in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 17.

According to the latest forecast in IMD's All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin, the next five days are expected to bring light to moderate widespread rainfall across Northeast India. Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh on May 19-20, and in Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 17 to 20.

Furthermore, there is a likelihood of dust storms or dust-raising winds occurring in isolated areas of Haryana and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on May 17-18. Similar dust-raising winds are expected in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 17.