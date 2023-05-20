IMD weather forecast: Heatwave alert in 7 states, 'discomforting weather' in coastal regions; details here

On May 19, the maximum temperature was in the range of 40-42°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 20 issued a heatwave alert for seven states, and warned of "hot and discomforting weather" in another five provinces, located along the country's eastern and western coastline.

There is a strong possibility of "heatwave conditions in isolated pockets" over Uttar Pradesh and gangetic areas of West Bengal from May 20-22, in Jharkhand from May 21-23, in south Haryana, west Rajasthan and Chattisgarh from May 21-22, and in north Madhya Pradesh on May 21, the weather department stated in its bulletin.

The warning for hot and discomforting weather has been issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

"Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomforting weather is very likely over Odisha during next five days; Konkan region from May 20-22; and over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20-21," IMD said.

Also Read | Effects of El Nino and the importance of monitoring and predicting the weather patterns

On May 19, the maximum temperatures across the country were in the range of 40-42°C. The soaring mercury level was recorded in over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha, Telangana, and over some areas of Gujarat, the bulletin noted.

Some respite?

The maximum temperatures are "very likely to rise by 2-4°C over northwest India" during the next three days, and by "2-3°C over central India" during the next two days, IMD added.

The scorching summer conditions are expected to subside following the onset of Southwest Monsoon next month. As per the meteorological department, the rain-laden monsoon winds have advanced towards the Southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea.

Earlier this week, the IMD had noted that the onset of Monsoon in Kerala, which is the first stop of the rainfall season's arrival over mainland India, has been "slightly delayed". The onset is expected on June 4, instead of the usual arrival date of May 31-June 1, it said.