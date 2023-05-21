IMD warns of heatwave in six states, forecasts rainfall in parts of Karnataka, J&K, Himachal and Northeast

Delhi recorded its highest temperature of the season at 46.3°C on May 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 21 issued a warning of heatwave in six provinces, while also forecasting "heavy rainfall" in parts of Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Northeast over the next couple of days.

The heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are "very likely" over south Haryana, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic belt of West Bengal and over Jharkhand on May 22, the weather department said in its latest bulletin.

The maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next three days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter, it added.

On May 21, Delhi recorded its highest temperature of the season, with the mercury soaring to as high as 46.3°C, the IMD said. On the other hand, Bengaluru witnessed rainfall for the second day in a row, bringing the temperature down to around 22°C.

There is a strong possibility of rainfall continuing in Bengaluru and a few other parts of interior Karnataka over the next few days. "Bengaluru is going to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, but the intensity will come down after three days. The intensity of the rainfall will reduce on May 24 and 25,” The Hindu quoted A Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru, as saying.

As per the IMD's bulletin, there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from May 22-25, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 24-25.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on May 23, it added.

A thundersquall, with a wind of speed 50-60 kmph, combined with hail and lightning is likely to be witnessed in Uttarakhand on May 24-25, whereas, a thunderstorm with gutsy winds of 40-50 kmph is "very likely" to affect Chhattisgarh on May 22, the weather body added.