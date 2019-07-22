App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMD predicts revival of southwest monsoon in Maharashtra

Konkan region would receive widespread showers till July 26, while intensity of showers will increase over Marathwada from July 23 onwards, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department July 22 predicted revival of the southwest monsoon in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.

"North and south Madhya Maharashtra would get fairly widespread showers till Thursday and its intensity will increase in following days. However, Vidarbha will still get scattered showers till Wednesday. The region would receive more intense showers in next two days," an IMD official said.

South and north Konkan have already received some heavy spells on Sunday, though few areas there reported showers on Monday, he said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Meteorological Department #Maharashtra #southwest monsoon

