IMD issues yellow warning for rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for next 48 hours

Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul, had informed that weather conditions for the next four to five days would bring snowfall and rain in the region.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
Yellow Warning for rainfall issued in Himachal Pradesh (Image: ANI)

A yellow warning for rainfall has been issued in Himachal Pradesh by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next 48 hours. The higher mountains in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba & Mandi have received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, while Keylong recorded its lowest temperatures at -4.0 degrees celsius.

Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul had informed a day before that weather conditions for the next four to five days would bring snowfall and rain in the region. He had issued warnings for the same on January 3, for the next 48 hours in the higher mountain regions of the state.

"On 5th and 6th in higher mountains of the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and some parts of Solan will receive heavy snowfall and other parts of the state will get light snowfall and rain", he noted.

Paul predicted the snowfall as a result of western disturbance, which would cause heavy snowfall in high altitude regions and rain in mid-hills and other parts of the state.

Post western disturbance, temperatures will fall and cold wave conditions will restart in the region. According to the IMD Himachal chief, due to the present weather conditions, Shimla City can also receive a fresh cover of snow.

"As a result of the snow, railways, roadways, telephone and water service can get affected. Tourist movability can also get affected", added Paul. The IMD has also sounded warnings for January 5 and 6.

(With inputs from ANI)
Tags: #IMD Himachal Pradesh #rainfall #Weather #Yellow Warning Rainfall
first published: Jan 4, 2022 06:18 pm

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

