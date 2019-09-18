App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane for September 19: Report

According to IMD estimates, there will be an increase in the rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane region for September 19, the Indian Express has reported.

"Heavy to very heavy" rainfall is expected in the city and the suburbs, according to the report.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is resulting in heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, is still persisting. The weather systems indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by September 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas is very likely," an IMD official told the newspaper.

Close

According to IMD estimates, there will be an increase in the rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25.

related news

The report states that Mumbai is just 6.3 mm short of surpassing the highest ever September rainfall record.

Several other major cities in Maharashtra, including Nashik, Pune, and Aurangabad are also expected to witness heavy to moderate rainfall.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.