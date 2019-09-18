IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane for September 19: Report

According to IMD estimates, there will be an increase in the rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane region for September 19, the Indian Express has reported.
"Heavy to very heavy" rainfall is expected in the city and the suburbs, according to the report.
"An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is resulting in heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, is still persisting. The weather systems indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by September 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas is very likely," an IMD official told the newspaper.
The report states that Mumbai is just 6.3 mm short of surpassing the highest ever September rainfall record.Several other major cities in Maharashtra, including Nashik, Pune, and Aurangabad are also expected to witness heavy to moderate rainfall.