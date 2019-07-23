App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMD issues heavy rainfall forecast for Mumbai on July 24, 25

Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, an IMD official said.

The IMD July 23 issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

"A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days, said the official.
tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #mumbai

