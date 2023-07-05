English
    IMD forecasts heavy rains in Goa, school holiday declared on Thursday

    Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.

    PTI
    July 05, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

    With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools.

    "In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department's Goa center predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall.... it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on 6th July 2023 from Std I to XII," it read. PTI RPS KRK

    Tags: #Goa #IMD #rainfall #school holiday
    first published: Jul 5, 2023 09:38 pm