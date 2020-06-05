IMD detects another low-pressure system forming over Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has detected the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. They have, however, assured that the chances of this depression evolving into a cyclonic storm is low.

IMD has predicted that this low-pressure system will form over the Bay of Bengal by June 8, will help advance the monsoons.

The low-pressure area will develop near the Myanmar coast next week and bring “good rainfall” to several parts of India, reported India Today.

One must note here that the formation of a low-pressure system is the first stage of a cyclonic storm, although all of them do not culminate into tropical cyclones.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said: “This (the predicted low-pressure system formation) will help advance monsoon and bring good rainfall during the next week.”

The tropical cyclones bulletin posted by the Met Department on June 5, also predicted that this low-pressure system has a low – one to 25 percent – chance of forming into a “depression” by the middle of next week.

Notably, IMD has an eight-level cyclone classification system. If this depression advances to the fourth stage, which is ‘cyclonic storm’, then it will be named Cyclone Gati.