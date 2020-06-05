App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMD detects another low-pressure system forming over Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure system is at stage one of formation as of now; if it advances to stage four, it will be named Cyclone Gati

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has detected the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. They have, however, assured that the chances of this depression evolving into a cyclonic storm is low.

IMD has predicted that this low-pressure system will form over the Bay of Bengal by June 8, will help advance the monsoons.

The low-pressure area will develop near the Myanmar coast next week and bring “good rainfall” to several parts of India, reported India Today.

Close

One must note here that the formation of a low-pressure system is the first stage of a cyclonic storm, although all of them do not culminate into tropical cyclones.

related news

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said: “This (the predicted low-pressure system formation) will help advance monsoon and bring good rainfall during the next week.”

The tropical cyclones bulletin posted by the Met Department on June 5, also predicted that this low-pressure system has a low – one to 25 percent – chance of forming into a “depression” by the middle of next week.

Notably, IMD has an eight-level cyclone classification system. If this depression advances to the fourth stage, which is ‘cyclonic storm’, then it will be named Cyclone Gati.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Bay of Bengal #cyclone #Indian Meteorological Department

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

What the WHO recommends on face masks

What the WHO recommends on face masks

Parliamentary panel on IT to meet on June 17 to discuss Aarogya Setu app, data security

Parliamentary panel on IT to meet on June 17 to discuss Aarogya Setu app, data security

Coronavirus impact: Chennai Petroleum Corporation writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 crore

Coronavirus impact: Chennai Petroleum Corporation writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 crore

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.