App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMD cautions do not be deceived by cyclone's eye; calmness precursor to destruction ahead

Cyclone Fani, which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclone is expected to hit the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali in the forenoon of May 3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Weatherman has cautioned people to not lower guard after the first arm of Cyclone Fani hits the east coast and moves forward, bringing the eye of the storm into the focus which is very calm. As the eye inches forward, the very calmness brings further destruction as the second arm of the cyclone is equally violent.

An eye is the centre of a cyclone, which is calm, while the strong winds that circle it are known as the arms of the storm.

"There is a tendency to be complacent after the first arm of the cyclone moves ahead. The first arm brings destruction. The eye, which covers an area of 30-40 kilometres, is usually calm. But as the eye moves forward it is replaced by the second arm of the cyclone which is equally destructive," said Mritunjay Mohapatra, head of the cyclone warning division and additional director general of the India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Fani, which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclone is expected to hit the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali in the forenoon of May 3.

The wind speed is expected to be 170-180 kmph that could reach up to 200 kmph when it makes the landfall.

The IMD has started issuing hourly bulletins on Cyclone Fani since Thursday.
First Published on May 2, 2019 10:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Fani #IMD #India #Odisha

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: Match tied, Super Over ...

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishi ...

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan are the Instagramm ...

Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday admits having a crush on Kar ...

CBSE class 12 results 2019: Smriti Irani’s son makes her proud, here ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Shraddha Kapoor nails a perfect handstand despite Varun Dhawan’s att ...

Give 10 Acres Land to Girl, Bombay HC Tells Lawyer Who Married a 14-ye ...

Cyclone Fani: Navy Deploys Ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt For Resc ...

Cyclone Fani to Make Landfall Near Puri Today, Odisha Moves 11 Lakh Pe ...

IPL 2019 | Suryakumar Yadav's Inability to Convert Starts a Concern fo ...

EC Gives Green Signal to Rahul and Modi, Turns its Focus on Yogi Adity ...

Turkey Says Cannot Quickly Abandon Iranian Oil as US Waivers End

Interact With Media Only After Prior Approval of CMD: Air India Tells ...

Cyclone Fani: Rahul Gandhi Urges Cong Workers to Help Those in Need, P ...

Book on PM Modi Not a Biopic: Himachal Varsity VC Sparks Row

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE

103 trains cancelled, 4 diverted due to cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Flying to Bhubaneswar amid cyclone Fani? Here is what you need to know

Gold drops to four-month low after US Fed douses rate cut hopes

Sensex to hit 42,000 by end of 2019, says BNP Paribas

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Gold to retain glitter; demand to go up in H2, says World Gold Council ...

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Farmer suicides in Marathwada: Chronic drought, patchy implementation ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer's claycourt return promises great thin ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixe ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.