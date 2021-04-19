IMA writes to Health Ministry seeking extension of PMGKP insurance scheme

Healthcare workers enter a residential area to check residents during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of COVID-19 in Mumbai (April 2020)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the Union Health Ministry, requesting to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) insurance scheme for six months and to fix barriers that have hindered families of martyred healthcare workers from availing benefits.

The scheme was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her mini-Budget announcements in March 2020 and lapsed on March 24, 2021. It provided financial support of up to Rs 50 lakh to families of professionals who lost their lives on the frontline fighting COVID-19.

Expressing its gratefulness for the scheme, the IMA however pointed out that only 168 modern medicine doctors, out of the 756 who had sacrificed their life received the benefit due to “stringent norms and continued apathy in administrative ladders.”

It added that overall, only 287 health care professionals have received these benefits.

“As the executive authority of healthcare, when our colleagues have valiantly fought the battle against COVID-19 in the frontline to save thousands of lives and reduce the public mortality by around 1 percent, is it not our responsibility to reach out to them proactively to recognize, honour and comfort them in lieu of their martyred forfeiture of life,” it stated.

The association acknowledged that there has been delay from families seeking help, but this is because “most of them are shattered and engulfed in the procedural difficulty.”

It noted that families have to acquire legal hire certificate, cause of death certificates, certificate of authenticity to prove they have worked in COVID-19 health care, amid the rising pandemic and “many applications are still stacked up in Joint Directorates of their districts.”

The letter further said the IMA has thus taken up the responsibility to trace and verify the list of martyrs and has submitted this list to the Central Bureau of health intelligence. “We appeal, once the verification is done, they shall be directly authorised to receive benefits of the PMGKP,” it said.

The association also pointed to World Health Organisation (WHO) data which warned that 14 percent of healthcare professionals are likely to be infected and mortality among them is “much more” than the general public.

“We need to keep this insurance option open and made it much more user-friendly. There is a growing shortage of doctors as they are overworked and stressed out, it is the responsibility of the government to keep their morale high with adequate care and open-minded support,” it noted.

The IMA appealed to the Health Minister to extend the PMGKP insurance for another six months to “expedite and ease out procedures bottlenecks and ensure all healthcare professionals are recognized, honoured as martyrs, and adequately compensated for their dedicated services and comfort their families with motherly attitude.”

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its part has said that is in talks with New India Assurance to provide a new dispensation to cover 'corona warriors'.

"The claims under PMGKP will be settled by the Insurance Company till April 24, 2021. Thereafter a new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona Warriors, for which the Ministry is in talks with the Insurance Company (New India Assurance)," the health ministry tweeted.