IMA urges Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami not to allow Kanwar Yatra in view of possible third COVID-19 wave

The Kanwar Yatra had been cancelled in 2020 due to the first wave of COVID-19. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Indian Medical Association’s Uttarakhand chapter has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requesting him to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year for public safety in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19. Drawing the Chief minister’s attention to the warnings of medical experts about a third wave of the pandemic in a letter, the IMA’s state secretary Amit Khanna asked him to not allow the proposed Kanwar Yatra to go ahead.

The fortnight-long yatra that begins with the onset of the month of Shravan around July 25 and goes on till the first week of August sees crores of Kanwariyas from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh gathering in Haridwar to collect the holy waters of the Ganga. The yatra had been cancelled in 2020 too due to the first wave of COVID-19.

"We request you to disallow the proposed Kanwar Yatra in July-August, 2021, as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is ready to knock on the doors of this country according to several specialists," Khanna said on behalf of the IMA in the letter.

Reminding the Chief Minister how people went off guard after the first wave and paid a heavy price for it in the form of a stronger and more fatal second wave, the IMA Secretary asked Dhami to take all these things into consideration and take a positive decision in the interest of the state and the country as a whole.



Indian Medical Association (IMA), Uttarakhand urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to disallow the proposed Kanwar Yatra (July – August) in order to control the eruption of the 3rd wave of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5HpY4thtmm

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

"After the first wave, we went off-guard and did not follow the guidelines of the central government delineated for this pandemic which was a gross negligence on our part and consequently lost several of our kin in the second wave," the IMA official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the carelessness in following COVID-19 protocol, Khanna said adding that the government should not allow devotees to enter the state learning from previous failure.

Also read | Ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol, safety of Kanwar Yatra: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

Dhami, who met central ministers including PM Modi in Delhi over the past few days, has already said that though the Kanwar Yatra is connected with the religious sentiments of people saving lives is the state government’s topmost priority. "Even the gods will not want people to die. The priority at the moment is saving lives," he told reporters in Delhi on July 11 when asked whether or not the yatra will be held.