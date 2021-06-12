IMA says 719 doctors die in COVID-19 second wave; highest in Bihar
In Bihar, 111 doctors lost their lives in the second phase of the pandemic, according to the medical body. In the national capital, 109 doctors died during the period, followed by 79 in Uttar Praesh and 63 in West Bengal.
June 12, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 12 released a state-wise tally of doctors who lost their lives during the second wave of COVID-19. As per the list, a total of 719 doctors died in the line of duty, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded in Bihar.
In Bihar, 111 doctors lost their lives in the second phase of the pandemic, according to the medical body. In the national capital, 109 doctors died during the period, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh and 63 in West Bengal. The two states in north India were among the worst affected by the resurgent COVID-19 crisis, which began in late March.
Among the southern states, 35 doctors lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh, 36 in neighbouring Telangana and 32 in Tamil Nadu.
The least number of deaths was recorded in Puducherry, with only one doctor in the southern Union territory losing his life. Two deaths each were recorded in Tripura, Goa and Uttarakhand, three each in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab, whereas, five doctors lost their lives in Manipur and Chhattisgarh, the IMA said.
Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to the second wave in terms of official caseload, recorded the death of 23 doctors, the medical association said.