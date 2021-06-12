IMA says 719 doctors die in COVID-19 second wave, highest in Bihar.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 12 released a state-wise tally of doctors who lost their lives during the second wave of COVID-19. As per the list, a total of 719 doctors died in the line of duty, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded in Bihar.

In Bihar, 111 doctors lost their lives in the second phase of the pandemic, according to the medical body. In the national capital, 109 doctors died during the period, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh and 63 in West Bengal. The two states in north India were among the worst affected by the resurgent COVID-19 crisis, which began in late March.

Catch all the updates of coronavirus pandemic here

Among the southern states, 35 doctors lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh, 36 in neighbouring Telangana and 32 in Tamil Nadu.

Read also: IMA says 646 doctors die in COVID-19 second wave, highest in Delhi

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The least number of deaths was recorded in Puducherry, with only one doctor in the southern Union territory losing his life. Two deaths each were recorded in Tripura, Goa and Uttarakhand, three each in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab, whereas, five doctors lost their lives in Manipur and Chhattisgarh, the IMA said.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to the second wave in terms of official caseload, recorded the death of 23 doctors, the medical association said.