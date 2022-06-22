Illnesses caused by BA.2.38 are mild, self-limiting, says COVID-19 study

Majority of patients infected by Omicron's sub-variant BA.2 and its offspring BA.2.38 did not require hospitalisation, and illnesses caused by them were mild and self-limiting, a clinical study has revealed.

The study, led by Dr Rajesh Karyekarte of B J Medical College, was conducted on 116 patients who were infected with BA.2.38, an offspring of Omicron's sub-variant BA.2. The study, led by Dr Rajesh Karyekarte of B J Medical College, was conducted on 116 patients who were infected with BA.2.38, an offspring of Omicron's sub-variant BA.2.

With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have comorbid conditions. According to the Delhi Corona app, out of 9491 designated COVID-19 beds, 263 (2.77 per cent) are occupied while 24 out of 1178 ICU beds with ventilators have patients.

On June 15, 182 (1.9 per cent) patients were in hospitals while on June 8, 85 (0.88 per cent) beds were occupied. Within a fortnight, the hospitalisation has increased by over two times.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show