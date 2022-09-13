English
    Illegal supply of explosives to Myanmar: NIA conducts searches in Mizoram

    Three accused, including one Myanmarese national, were arrested and charge-sheeted in the case by the federal agency on April 19.

    September 13, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram in a case related to illegal supply of huge quantities of explosives from India to Myanmar, an official said.

    A spokesperson of the NIA said the searches were conducted at two locations in Aizawl in connection with the recovery of 2,400 kg of explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire and cash -- Rs 73,500 and over 9.35 lakh Myanmar kyat. The official said incriminating material, including mobile phones and bank documents, have been seized from the premises of suspects during the searches.

    The case was initially registered at Tipa Police Station in Siaha district of Mizoram on January 21 and later re-registered by the NIA on March 21. "Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, Chin National Front (CNF), which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the Government of Myanmar," the spokesperson said.
