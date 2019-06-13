App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Illegal purchase of govt land: SC to hear Maharashtra MLC's plea against Bombay HC order on June 14

As per law, the land cannot be transferred without the government's permission, the initial petition had said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on June 13 agreed to hear on June 14 a plea of Maharashtra MLC Dhananjay Munde against the Bombay High Court order directing registration of a case against him in an alleged illegal purchase of government land case.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said it will hear Munde's plea on June 14 in which the NCP leader has sought stay of the high court order which directed police to file a case against him for allegedly purchasing a land at Pus village in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district.

The high court's order was passed on June 11 by a division bench on a plea filed by one Rajabhau Phad, who alleged that the said land which belonged to the government was purchased and given to the Belkhandi Math in Beed as gift.

As per law, the land cannot be transferred without the government's permission, the initial petition had said.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 11:29 am

tags #India

