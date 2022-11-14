 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Illegal migration, cross-border activities major challenges along Indo-Bangla border: MHA

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Illegal migration and cross-border activities are major challenges along the India-Bangladesh border, which is marked by a "high degree of porosity", the Union Home Ministry has said in a report.

"The Indo-Bangladesh border is marked by a high degree of porosity and the checking of illegal cross border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India have been major challenges," according to the annual report of the Union Home Ministry for 2021-22.

On July 26, 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals had been found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents in the last five years.

He said the Centre had asked state governments to take prompt steps to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India.

Rai said the states had also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants, who had wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards, for appropriate legal action.