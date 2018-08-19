App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Illegal internet drugs pharmacy busted in Delhi, 4 held

The pharmacy was based in West Patel Nagar area of the national capital and was allegedly sending these drugs under the garb of auto parts and religious items.

@moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An illegal internet pharmacy, allegedly shipping drugs to overseas locations like the US and Canada, based in Delhi has been busted by the NCB with the apprehension of four people and seizure of over 41,000 psychotropic tablet strips, a senior official today said.

He said the pharmacy was based in West Patel Nagar area of the national capital and was allegedly sending these drugs under the garb of auto parts and religious items.

The courier consignment bound for the US and Canada, containing 41,005 psychotropic tablet strips and over 2.4 kgs of loose tablets, has been seized as part of the operation, he said.

Four people have been apprehended till now, the official added.

"This international network had established their contacts for supply of illegal medicines in cities like Lucknow, Gurgaon, Patna, Varanasi, Mumbai and few other cities.

"All the medicines are narcotic and psychotropic substances and the operators of the online store had no valid license or document to conduct business," Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Madho Singh said.

He said the operators were also sending spurious medicines to their customers.

"They used to parcel out these consignments through various courier companies without declaring the actual content of the parcels. We are trying to nab other members of the syndicate and further investigation is being carried out," he said.
First Published on Aug 19, 2018 05:00 pm

