Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Illegal hoarding kills 23-year-old techie in Tamil Nadu, Madras High Court says 'lost faith in govt'

The Madras High Court, hearing a plea on the matter on September 13, took a tough stand against illegal hoardings and wondered "how many more litres of blood the state government needs to paint the roads with."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 23-year-old woman techie died in Tamil Nadu after an illegal hoarding put up by an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary crashed on her on September 12.

The woman was riding a two-wheeler when the hoarding fell on her. She fell down as she lost balance and was run over by a water tanker that came just behind her, police said.

When she was proceeding on the arterial Pallavaram Thoraipakkam radial road after completing her shift at a software firm at Kandanchavadi on September 12, the woman identified later as R Subashri, fell on the road after the hoarding put up on the median crashed on her.

A water tanker, which came behind the woman's vehicle ran over her and she was pronounced brought dead at a local hospital. The tanker driver was arrested for rash and negligent driving and a case has been registered against him.

The young woman's death has led to an outrage on illegal hoardings being put by political parties despite them causing inconvenience and posing a threat to people's safety.

The Madras High Court, hearing a plea on the matter on September 13, took a tough stand against illegal hoardings and wondered "how many more litres of blood the state government needs to paint the roads with."

A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee further said that the incident was a result of “bureaucratic apathy”.

"Sorry, we have lost faith in the government," Justice Seshasayee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court has asked officials to appear before it in the afternoon.

Social media was flooded with comments against the illegal hoardings, with people expressing their anguish on the death of the young woman.

Following its complaint, the police have filed an FIR against the AIADMK functionary and said that action will be taken as per law. The Chennai Corporation said that the printing unit, which printed the hoarding that fell on Subashri, has been sealed.

The hoarding was put up without obtaining permission from Corporation authorities by a local AIADMK functionary for his son's wedding at a hall near Pallikaranai here.

The ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, meanwhile, asked their respective party cadres to not erect hoardings inconveniencing the general public.

Also, other parties including the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam aired the same view and wanted their cadres to desist from the practice.

According to the TN Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules 2011, the printer's licence will be cancelled and unit sealed if permission was not taken for erecting hoardings or banners.

As per the rules, the publicity hoardings must have a footnote giving details like permission number, date, the number of hoardings permitted, time frame during which the hoardings can be displayed and the name of the press where it was printed.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #DMK #India #Legal #Politics #Tamil Nadu

