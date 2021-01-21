MARKET NEWS

Illegal construction: Bombay HC rejects Sonu Sood's plea against BMC notice

Sood's lawyer Amogh Singh sought a time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and requested the court to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction carried out by him at his residential building in suburban Juhu.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan said the court was dimissing the appeal and application.

Sood's lawyer Amogh Singh sought a time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and requested the court to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action.

The court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past.

Sood approached the high court earlier this month, challenging an order of a city civil court that dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice over the alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

The actor, in an interim application, had sought an order from the high court restraining the BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.

As per the BMC, Sood had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.
PTI
TAGS: #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Sonu Sood
first published: Jan 21, 2021 11:48 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.