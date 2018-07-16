App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay HC allows ill-treated father to take back property gifted to son

Bombay High Court rules that parents can take back property gifted to their son if he ill-treats or harass them in their old age.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court has ruled that parents can take back any property gifted to their son if they are ill-treated or harassed by him, the Times of India reported.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Anuja Prabhudesai, while hearing a petition filed by a son challenging a tribunal’s order that cancelled a gift deed given by his father, ruled in the latter's favour as he was harassed by his son.

The court highlighted that the gift deed was given by the father on the request of his son. Hence, it was implied that the son and daughter-in-law would take care of the father and his second wife after half of the share in the flat was transferred in the son's name, the judges mentioned.

Although the son and daughter-in-law were ready to look after the father, they were unwilling to take care of his second wife, said the judges, and in such circumstances there was no error in the tribunal’s order to cancel the gift deed, the judges ruled.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, has a provision to protect vulnerable parents and elderly people, who they gift assets so that the person would take care of them.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #India #Legal

