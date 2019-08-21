IL&FS probe: ED questions ex-Maharashtra CM's son on 3rd consecutive day

Questioning of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's son, Unmesh, is underway at the Enforcement Directorate's office here on the third consecutive day on August 21 in connection with the alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company.

The firm was founded by Unmesh, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and his close aide and builder Rajan Shirodkar to purchase and develop the land of the defunct Kohinoor Mill.

Thackeray reportedly exited the company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area, in 2008.

As part of the probe, the anti-money laundering agency had summoned Thackeray to appear before it on August 22.

Thackeray had said he would honour the summons.

ED had also summoned Shirodkar.

Unmesh had said that he was cooperating with the agency in the probe.

"As it (the deal) was a 12-year-old development, it takes time to show all the related documents and share information," Unmesh had said while denying any money laundering angle.