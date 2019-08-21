App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS probe: ED questions ex-Maharashtra CM's son on 3rd consecutive day

The firm was founded by Unmesh, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and his close aide and builder Rajan Shirodkar to purchase and develop the land of the defunct Kohinoor Mill.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Questioning of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's son, Unmesh, is underway at the Enforcement Directorate's office here on the third consecutive day on August 21 in connection with the alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company.

The firm was founded by Unmesh, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and his close aide and builder Rajan Shirodkar to purchase and develop the land of the defunct Kohinoor Mill.

Thackeray reportedly exited the company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area, in 2008.

Close

As part of the probe, the anti-money laundering agency had summoned Thackeray to appear before it on August 22.

related news

Thackeray had said he would honour the summons.

ED had also summoned Shirodkar.

Unmesh had said that he was cooperating with the agency in the probe.

"As it (the deal) was a 12-year-old development, it takes time to show all the related documents and share information," Unmesh had said while denying any money laundering angle.

Unmesh had also said he didn't have any business dealings with Thackeray after 2008.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #ED #IL&FS case #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.