IKEA Mumbai: What you should know before planning a visit

IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer has opened the doors to its Navi Mumbai store on December 18.

Global furniture retailer IKEA opened its second store in India in Navi Mumbai on December 17. The new store located near the Turbhe local railway station is IKEA's first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

In the new store, the Swedish furniture maker has taken several steps to ensure the safety of customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The store will be open between 11 am and 9 pm. To ensure proper social distancing, the number of visitors allowed inside the store at any point will be limited.

IKEA has also introduced ‘Click & Collect’ service where the customers can order online and pick up their orders in a contactless way from the store parking.

Following are COVID safety measures at IKEA stores:

Pre-book slot before visiting the store

In order to ensure a safe shopping experience for customers, visitors only with pre-booked slots can visit the store. For this, the visitors need to fill an online registration form. This will help the management to manage the number of people in the store at any given time, in line with the current guidelines in the city.

Click and collect

IKEA has introduced “Click and Collect” services for its customers. Using this, the customer can order products online and collect them from the store car park. The service is offered at a flat rate of Rs 200.

Temperature checks and mandatory face masks

IKEA has arranged contactless temperature checks for visitors and mandated wearing face masks for everyone. The store shopping bags and trolleys are to be regularly sanitised as per local norms. There will also be contactless hand sanitiser machines, indicators on the floor for social distancing, and physical barriers for extra safety during shopping. Also, face shields, masks, and gloves for all consumer-facing co-workers are in place.

Social distancing

IKEA has asked customers to shop alone, if possible, to ensure a safe shopping experience. There will be a queuing system outside to manage entry into the store.

Only takeaways allowed in IKEA café

The restaurant inside the store is open and IKEA Café will be open for takeaways.

Play areas ​closed

For the safety of customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Småland crèche and other indoor and outdoor play areas will remain closed for now.

IKEA opened its first retail store in India at Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.