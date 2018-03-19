App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 19, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

IITs should be among top hundred global institutions: Minister

Union minister Satya Pal Singh has said that the institutes like IITs should find place among the 100 top global institutes of higher learning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Satya Pal Singh has said that the institutes like IITs should find place among the 100 top global institutes of higher learning.

To reach the goal the institutes need to fulfil multiple requirements like international students and faculty and research and innovation at par with the best institutes in the world, the minister of state for human resource development said while addressing the 6th convocation of the IIT, Bhubaneswar yesterday.

While congratulating the 295 graduating students of the institute and their parents and teachers, the minister said the country was counting on these bright young minds to help in the nation building for a New India as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is poised for a new industrial revolution to be ushered in by advancements in robotics, virtual reality, cloud technology, big data and artificial intelligence among others, he said.

The minister lauded the institute's research work undertaken on a wide range of subjects from fundamentals to applied areas of immense importance specifically utilisation of industrial waste for developing environmental friendly geo-polymer concrete using red mud and fly ash which could be useful in making eco-friendly buildings, bridges, roads and other long-lasting physical assets.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC