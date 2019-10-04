IITG signs MoU with PCBA to tackle air pollution in 5 cities

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA) to tackle air pollution problems in five cities of the state.

The MoU was signed under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to tackle air pollution problems in Guwahati, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sibsagar and Silchar in the state of Assam, according to a release issued by IITG on Friday.

The identified cities and towns have particle levels (PM10) exceeding the annual average (60 microgram per cubic meter) ambient air quality standards.

The MoU was signed by Prof Sharad Gokhale of the Civil Engineering department of IITG and Dr D N Das PCBA Member secretary recently, it said.

The main aim of the MoU signed would be to prepare city-specific interventions and action plans, targeting about 20 to 30 per cent reduction of PM 2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 2024 and will be implemented by PCBA, the release said.

IITG will be the technical partner and will assist PCBA in carrying out air pollution studies like identifying critical sources, building state-of-the-art air quality monitoring networks, and investigating mitigations in the five identified cities and implementing them with the help of PCBA.

"The current levels of PM10 and PM2.5 in Guwahati and other cities of Assam are alarming and show increasing trends and asthmatic condition among children is on the rise", Prof Gokhale said.

The move of MoEF&CC's NCAP will create more awareness among the public and help strengthen the capacity building activities to tackle particulate pollution in the selected cities of Assam, he said.