IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 crore Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will be setting up an Innovation and Entrepreneurship fund of Rs 100 crore to support start-ups.

The premier city-based institute said it is also planning to ensure that at least five of its Centers of Excellence rank among the top three in the world in their respective fields.

"IIT Madras is going to establish an Innovation and Entrepreneurship fund of Rs 100 Crore to support student and faculty's efforts to establish start-ups." These were "among the top goals the institute has set for itself in the Strategic Plan for the Period 2022-27. The targets envisioned include creating an institute with a diversified group of faculty, students and staff, pursuing nationally relevant and internationally recognised basic and translational research," it said.

IIT-M said it has been developing and following strategic plans periodically for more than two decades now.