IIT-Madras placements 2019: Phase-1 concludes with 831 job offers

IIT-Madras saw 831 offers made by 184 companies during the phase I of the final campus placements, which concluded on December 8.

This included 34 international offers from 17 companies.

Including the 167 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the total number of offers stands at 998 at the end of Phase I. This number increases to 1,016 including the offers made to students of 2018-19 who re-registered for the current Phase I. The Phase II of Placements will begin in the second half of January 2020.

A total of 1,298 students appeared for the Phase-I placements during 2019-20. About 22 percent of the registered students were females.

Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 848 students have already been placed at the end of Phase I Placements for 2019-20 Academic Year. This is around the same as last year (2018-19) when 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase I.

A total of 34 international offers were made in Phase I, out of which 17 came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office. Other major international recruiters include ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

Manu Santhanam and C S Shankar Ram, Advisors (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The Phase I Placement process at IIT Madras has once again been strong. We are optimistic to build on these numbers in the second phase of our Placement process. We have started preparations focussing on the Education sector for Phase II Placements.”