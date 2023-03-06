 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

IIT Madras launches Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems, course to be taught in hybrid mode

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

There is no cap on the number of students or for age of application. The eligibility criteria is that the candidate should have studied Mathematics and Physics as part of their Class 12 education.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras launched a four-year bachelor of science in electronic systems course on March 6, which will be taught in hybrid mode. The programme has been envisioned under the country’s New Education Policy 2020, the Union minister said.

“This is the right approach to implement NEP 2020. All features of this course, including flexibility, job orientation, entrepreneurship push and multiple exit options coupled with affordability in the Indian higher education system with quality as well as accessibility are all there,” said Pradhan who attended the launch virtually.

“A workforce of above 500 million that remains employed in this profession will have chances to garner more competence via this course,” he added.

This is the second online bachelor of science programme being offered by the premier institute following the bachelor of science degree in data science and applications, which has more than 17,000 students currently.