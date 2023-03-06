IIT Madras launches Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems, course to be taught in hybrid mode

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras launched a four-year bachelor of science in electronic systems course on March 6, which will be taught in hybrid mode. The programme has been envisioned under the country’s New Education Policy 2020, the Union minister said.

“This is the right approach to implement NEP 2020. All features of this course, including flexibility, job orientation, entrepreneurship push and multiple exit options coupled with affordability in the Indian higher education system with quality as well as accessibility are all there,” said Pradhan who attended the launch virtually.

“A workforce of above 500 million that remains employed in this profession will have chances to garner more competence via this course,” he added.

This is the second online bachelor of science programme being offered by the premier institute following the bachelor of science degree in data science and applications, which has more than 17,000 students currently.

The electronic systems programme has been designed to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India, according to Boby George, professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras.

The programme will focus on practical training in hybrid mode.

According to NEP recommendations, it will be a multiple exit discipline wherein a person enrolled can exit at the end of one year with a certificate, at the end of two years with a diploma or complete it to get a degree after four years.

There is no cap on the number of students or on the age of applicants. Candidates should have studied mathematics and physics as part of their Class 12 education, as per the eligibility criteria.

“This is being done to build human capacity in the electronic systems area, to scale up undergraduate education through online programs in areas with high job demands,” said George.

How to apply

The course does not need a person to qualify for the JEE and entry will be facilitated through a four-week qualifier process, including qualifying assignments and exams.

The applicants will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by the IIT-Madras faculty. The qualifier exam will be based on this content alone.

Career options for those graduating from this course include jobs in the automotive, semiconductor and defence industries, Boby said.

The course will be dual degree, i.e. a student enrolled with another course can study Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems alongside.

The programme comprises a mix of theory and laboratory courses that will be taught by the IIT-Madras faculty and experts in the industry.

Students will be provided recorded video lectures, reading materials, weekly assessments, tutorials and interactive doubt-clearing sessions, all of which can be done online.

The laboratory courses will require students to be mandatorily present in person at IIT Madras for about two weeks every semester.