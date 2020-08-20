IIT Madras, CBRI to make Ayodhya's Ram temple earthquake-resistant

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) are involved in the construction process of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to make it strong and earthquake-resistant, a trust official said.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said the country's best minds from IIT-Chennai and the CBRI are involved in the construction process of the proposed temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town.

While Larsen & Toubro is broadly looking after the construction of temple, IIT-Chennai has been consulted for testing soil strength and CBRI services are being used to make sure the building is earthquake-resistant, said Rai, who is also a senior functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Rai further said that only stones would be used for building the temple and it would stand for over 1,000 years.

“Using only stones, it will be built in such a manner that decay due to air, sun and water will not happen and the temple will last for at least 1,000 years,” said Rai.

Rai further said that around 10,000 copper rods are required for building the temple. Since people want to be a part of the construction process, they can do so by donating copper, he said.

The ‘bhoomi poojan’ (ground-breaking) of Ram temple was performed on August 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. The foundation stone of the temple was laid on the same day by the prime minister.

The event marked the beginning of the construction of the temple after a decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya was settled by the Supreme Court in November 2019.

The Ram temple is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences.

