IIT-KGP tops in Civil Engg, Agri & Forestry in QS Rankings

IIT-Kharagpur has ranked first in Agriculture and Forestry, and Civil and Structural Engineering in the country, according to the QS World University Rankings 2023.

The Engineering and Technology discipline at IIT-Kharagpur ranked fourth in the country, and ranked 82nd globally.

It ranked second in Architecture and Built Environment, Material Science, Environmental Sciences, Accounting and Finance, Economics and Ergonomics, according to the rankings issued on Friday.

"IIT-Kharagpur stands out from other IITs with its multi-modal curriculum nurturing creativity, capacity building, affordable healthcare and rapid technological amalgamation. As an Institute of Eminence, we have to acquire the opportunity in digital economy space, fostering skill development and encouraging entrepreneurship," IIT-Kharagpur director VK Tewari said.

He said the institute is gearing up to establish bridges with ISRO and futuristic technologies with DRDO in unmanned and robotic technologies, cognitive technologies and secure systems, among others. "We are also planning to steer ahead in areas like precision agriculture, energy storage systems, hardware security, hydrogen storage, quantum communication, additive manufacturing, 3D printing & composite manufacturing," Tewari said.

PTI