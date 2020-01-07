IIT-JAM 2020 admit cards released, exam to be conducted on Feb 9

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) issued admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 (JAM 2020) on January 7. Candidates can download their admit cards from the institute's official website jam.iitk.ac.in or through the JOAPS portal.

The examination is scheduled for February 9, 2020, and the results will be declared on March 20, 2020. Thereafter, students will be able to apply for admissions from April 9 to April 22, 2020.

The February 9 exam will be conducted in two sessions. In the first session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the exam for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH) will be conducted, while the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm will be for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA).

The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is being conducted since 2004 to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other such programmes at the IITs and for Integrated PhD degree programmes at IISc.

Here's how you can download your IIT-JAM 2020 admit card

-Log on to the institute's official website jam.iitk.ac.in

-On the page, head to the JOAPS portal or use the direct link joaps.iitk.ac.in