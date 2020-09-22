IIT Guwahati convocation: Research, technology innovations by students will shape India's future, says PM Modi

The research activities and technology innovations undertaken by students will shape India's future, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, PM Modi said that it is responsibility of the graduating students to find solutions to real-world problem.

"The future of the nation is what the youth think today, your dreams will shape the reality of India. So, it is time to be future ready and be fit for future," said the prime minister.

A total of 1,803 students graduated from the engineering institute on September 22. IIT Guwahati completed its 26 years of existence in September 2020.

The prime minister said that the institute must also take a lead in setting up centres that will help solve local issues like industrial accidents and natural catastrophes like floods.

"IIT Guwahati should set up a Centre for Diaster Management and Risk Reduction. This could look at natural catastrophes and could also devise solutions on how to turn a crisis into an opportunity," he added.

Assam was affected by the Baghjan oil field fire and a spate of floods in 2020.

PM Modi also spoke about how IIT Guwahati is the only IIT to have a two-year research programme on e-mobility. He also lauded the institute for its efforts on integrating scientific knowledge with engineering education.

National Education Policy will benefit students

During the convocation, PM Modi also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and how it will transform the education system in India.

The prime minister said that NEP is the result of the students' wishlist to have multidisciplinary education and have flexible entry-exit pathways for college students.

PM Modi said that NEP 2020 plays special emphasis on technology-led education and that institutes like IIT Guwahati have infinite possibilities in areas of software, developing gadgets and devices to revolutionalise education.

"Under NEP, students will also get global exposure in India since international institutes can be set up here. Also, Indian institutes can set up campuses abroad. Here, the IIT Guwahati will play a key role in our 'beyond boundaries' expansion and our 'Act East' policy," he added.

Since NEP 2020 also focusses on staying grounded and emphasises on learning from local cultures and businesses, PM Modi also said that IIT Guwahati and its students can play a key role here.

"This region is abundant in solar energy, wind energy, biomass. So there are a lot of research and innovation possibilities for IIT Guwahati students. Similarly, Assam is abundant in rice, bamboo, tea which could be future areas of study and research by the students," he added.