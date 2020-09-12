172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|iit-delhi-to-establish-school-of-artificial-intelligence-phd-admissions-from-january-2021-5830271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT-Delhi to establish School of Artificial Intelligence; PhD admissions to begin from January 2021

Admission process for the PhD programme will begin from January 2021, while post graduate (PG) level degree courses "are being planned"

Moneycontrol News
IIT - Delhi campus (Source: IIT-Delhi)
IIT - Delhi campus (Source: IIT-Delhi)

The Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will establish an independent ‘School of Artificial Intelligence’ (ScAI) on campus.

Admission process for the PhD programme will begin from January 2021, while post graduate (PG) level degree courses “are being planned,” the institute added.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “Future progress of a nation will depend on its AI capability.” He further noted that while India is ranked 5th in the world in terms of number of AI companies and jobs, it lags in “some very important aspects,” such as number of AI researchers and overall quality and quantity of AI research.

“To fill this gap, IIT-Delhi has decided to establish the ScAI. One of the goals is also to strengthen IIT Delhi’s place on the global map of AI”, Rao added.

Among other objectives listed include:

- Bring together faculty and individuals invested in various aspects of the field, thus acting as a force multiplier for overall research productivity.

- Provide branding to IIT-Delhi in the important field, allowing global visibility and becoming a one-stop centre for industry or government collaborations or funding AI innovations.

- Provide a platform for industry, government and civil society entities to share domain problems, which can be matched with relevant faculty analytical and technical expertise.

- Initiate AI focused educational programs at the PG level, followed by professional level educational programs once critical mass of core AI researchers is achieved

Speaking on the need for a specific program, Rao said current degrees are “broad-based” and do not allow students to learn the depth and subfields within AI. “There is strong demand globally for skilled AI practitioners, which these programs can cater to,” he noted.

For faculty, ScAI will have a flexible model including core, joint and adjunct faculty members, not excluding industry insiders.
tags #AI #Business #education #IIT Delhi #India #Technology

